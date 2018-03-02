No. 24 LSU falls 75-69 to No. 15 Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament

Information provided by LSU Sports

NASHVILLE, TN - The No. 24 LSU women’s basketball team lost their third-round matchup against the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies in the SEC Tournament by a score of 75-69 at Bridgestone Arena Friday.

The Lady Tigers fell to 19-9 (11-5 SEC) with the loss while Texas A&M improved to 24-8 (11-5 SEC).

Ayana Mitchell and Raigyne Louis were tied for the LSU in scoring with 17 points apiece. Mitchell added 11 rebounds and four steals while Louis added five rebounds and four assists.

SU got off to a high-scoring start in the first quarter, falling just two points shy of its highest first-quarter scoring total of the season, but trailed Texas A&M 22-21 going into the second. Jaelyn Richard-Harris scored the first four points of the game for the Lady Tigers as eight different LSU players put points on the board in the first quarter.

The Lady Tigers dominated the Aggies in the second quarter, outscoring them 18-12, including a 10-0 run in which LSU held Texas A&M scoreless for just under six minutes. Texas A&M picked up a trio of late baskets to trim LSU’s lead to 39-34 heading into the half.

The Aggies opened the third quarter on an 11-0 run and built their lead to as many as nine points with three minutes remaining in the quarter before LSU began its comeback down the final stretch.

