LSU women face Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament

The LSU women's basketball team will face Texas A&M at the SEC Tournament in Nashville, TN.

Tipoff is set for Friday at approximately 2:00 p.m. at the Bridgestone Arena and will air on the SEC Network.

The Aggies (23-8, 11-5) beat Arkansas 82-52 in the first round of the tournament to advance to face LSU.

The Tigers and Aggies split the regular season series, A&M winning the first game 69-59 and LSU victorious in the second matchup 80-78.

No. 24 LSU (19-8, 11-5 SEC) finished the regular season in a four-way tie for fourth place with Missouri, Tennessee and Texas A&M and earned the No. 4 seed with a 4-1 record against the other three teams.

The LSU/A&M winner will advance to play the winner of Friday night's Kentucky/Miss. State game, Saturday at 4 p.m.

The No. 1 Bulldogs are undefeated this season, finishing with a 30-0 overall record and 16-0 in conference play.

Click here for the SEC Tournament Bracket.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.