Man arrested for November 2017 shooting on St. Gerard Ave.

Baton Rouge police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting on St. Gerard Avenue in November 2017.

Kentron Jawayne Smith, 30, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on Thursday on charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

According to an arrest affidavit, Smith fired two shots at the victim on Nov. 26 while they were discussing a previous agreement of breeding dogs together.

One of the shots hit the victim in the head causing a non-life-threatening injury.

Smith remains in the East Baton Rouge Parish jail. Bond has not yet been set.

