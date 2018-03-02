Greece meets conditions for next bailout installment - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Greece meets conditions for next bailout installment

(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert). Eurogroup President Mario Centeno, right, speaks with Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos during a meeting of the eurogroup in extended format at the EU Council building in Brussels on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Irel... (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert). Eurogroup President Mario Centeno, right, speaks with Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos during a meeting of the eurogroup in extended format at the EU Council building in Brussels on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Irel...

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Greece's Finance Ministry says bailout creditors have backed the release of a 5.7 billion-euro ($7 billion) loan installment later this month after Athens overcame delays in fulfilling conditions for the payment.

In a statement Friday, the ministry said an expert committee assisting Eurozone finance ministers gave its approval at a meeting in Brussels. Payment must now be approved by national parliaments of participating countries.

Creditors have been pressing Greece to speed up the number of online auction of properties with mortgages in default, to ease pressure on banks as the number of non-performing loans is nearly 50 percent of the total value.

Bailout inspectors held four days of talks in Athens this week to start preparations for the final review before the bailout program ends in August.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Delta CEO insists "we are not taking sides" in US gun debate

    Delta CEO insists "we are not taking sides" in US gun debate

    Thursday, March 1 2018 10:50 PM EST2018-03-02 03:50:16 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 4:10 PM EST2018-03-02 21:10:15 GMT
    (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Senator Steve Henson, D - Stone Mountain, speaks Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Atlanta, in opposition to HB 918. He said that while he supported portions of the bill, he thought the state should look to ...(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Senator Steve Henson, D - Stone Mountain, speaks Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Atlanta, in opposition to HB 918. He said that while he supported portions of the bill, he thought the state should look to ...
    Delta gets swift retribution from pro-gun lawmakers in its home state for crossing NRA.More >>
    Delta gets swift retribution from pro-gun lawmakers in its home state for crossing NRA.More >>

  • Indicted Missouri governor goes after top prosecutor

    Indicted Missouri governor goes after top prosecutor

    Friday, March 2 2018 4:01 PM EST2018-03-02 21:01:00 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 4:09 PM EST2018-03-02 21:09:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks in Palmyra, Mo. Missouri lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse for the first time Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 since Greitens was indicted, with pl...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks in Palmyra, Mo. Missouri lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse for the first time Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 since Greitens was indicted, with pl...
    Indicted Missouri governor goes after top prosecutor overseeing investigation.More >>
    Indicted Missouri governor goes after top prosecutor overseeing investigation.More >>

  • Sheriff: Guns taken from Georgia teacher after car set afire

    Sheriff: Guns taken from Georgia teacher after car set afire

    Friday, March 2 2018 11:09 AM EST2018-03-02 16:09:09 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 4:09 PM EST2018-03-02 21:09:23 GMT
    (Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office shows Jesse Randal Davidson. Social studies teacher Davidson barricaded himself inside a classroom at Dalton High School in Dalton, Ga., We...(Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office shows Jesse Randal Davidson. Social studies teacher Davidson barricaded himself inside a classroom at Dalton High School in Dalton, Ga., We...
    A sheriff's report says three weapons were taken from the home of a Georgia teacher accused of firing a gun in class after deputies say he set the family car ablaze and then sat down in the backyard with a rifle...More >>
    A sheriff's report says three weapons were taken from the home of a Georgia teacher accused of firing a gun in class after deputies say he set the family car ablaze and then sat down in the backyard with a rifle and watched it burn.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly