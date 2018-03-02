'See it, say it' school rally addresses social media threats

A rally is being held Friday morning at Walker High School to encourage students reporting any suspicious behavior. This comes after social media threats have been frequently appearing following the deadly mass shooting in Florida.

The rally was a collaborative effort between school administrators, students and the sheriff's office. It will give everyone a chance to speak about the threats going around on social media and what consequences are on the table for those who are posting them.

The organizers of this rally wanted to give students an opportunity to speak about school violence at this rally, too.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard spoke at the rally this morning. He talked about detecting and reporting suspicious behavior.

Also, the united message they are trying to get across is that threats will not be taken lightly, especially if students meant it as a joke. They are fronting a "zero tolerance" policy here when it comes to threats to student safety.

