Man dead after early morning shooting; woman being questioned

A man is dead after an early morning shooting.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirm that the incident happened around 4:40 a.m. Friday.

The victim was shot at a home located in the 5700 block of St. Gerard Ave.

A woman was taken from the scene and police confirm that she is being questioned.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

