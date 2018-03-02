Man dead after early morning shooting; woman being questioned

One person is dead after an early morning shooting.More >>
One person is dead after an early morning shooting.More >>
A rally is being held Friday morning at Walker High School to encourage students reporting any suspicious behavior.More >>
A rally is being held Friday morning at Walker High School to encourage students reporting any suspicious behavior.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
The 28th annual Trash & Treasure Sale is back for another year of exciting deals.More >>
The 28th annual Trash & Treasure Sale is back for another year of exciting deals.More >>
Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a 2-month-old believed to be with a suspected killer.More >>
Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a 2-month-old believed to be with a suspected killer.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
Authorities said they found mounds of trash and human feces strewn about the property, which lacks electricity and running water.More >>
Authorities said they found mounds of trash and human feces strewn about the property, which lacks electricity and running water.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
Police in West Brookfield, Massachusetts say bodies found inside a home.More >>
Police in West Brookfield, Massachusetts say bodies found inside a home.More >>
Mayor Brenda Bethune is speaking out after a Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
Mayor Brenda Bethune is speaking out after a Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis said 45 arrests were made in an operation to root out suspected child predators and are trying to identify about 30 other potential suspects.More >>
Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis said 45 arrests were made in an operation to root out suspected child predators and are trying to identify about 30 other potential suspects.More >>
A man is missing after he called Arkansas State Police to say his car ran off the road into water and he was standing on top of his submerged vehicle, according to Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen.More >>
A man is missing after he called Arkansas State Police to say his car ran off the road into water and he was standing on top of his submerged vehicle, according to Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen.More >>
Chinese leaders need to decide whether President Donald Trump's hike in steel and aluminum tariffs justifies starting a fight that might disrupt access to one of their biggest markets.More >>
Chinese leaders need to decide whether President Donald Trump's hike in steel and aluminum tariffs justifies starting a fight that might disrupt access to one of their biggest markets.More >>
Eight people overdosed in a matter of minutes around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police say they are lucky to be alive.More >>
Eight people overdosed in a matter of minutes around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police say they are lucky to be alive.More >>