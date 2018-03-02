BRPD IDs man killed in early morning shooting; woman being questioned

The identity of a man who died after an early morning shooting has been released.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department identified the man as Joseph Gray, 63.

He was shot around 4:40 a.m. Friday. at a home located in the 5700 block of St. Gerard Ave.

A woman was taken from the scene and police confirm that she is being questioned.

Officials confirm that a woman is being questioned in connection to the shootinghttps://t.co/H9ktAJ3QFu pic.twitter.com/CsKDT0kWPA — WAFB (@WAFB) March 2, 2018

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

