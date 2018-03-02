BRPD IDs man killed in early morning shooting; woman being quest - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BRPD IDs man killed in early morning shooting; woman being questioned

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
St. Gerard shooting (Source: WAFB) St. Gerard shooting (Source: WAFB)
Shooting on St. Gerard Ave. (Source: WAFB) Shooting on St. Gerard Ave. (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The identity of a man who died after an early morning shooting has been released. 

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department identified the man as Joseph Gray, 63.

He was shot around 4:40 a.m. Friday. at a home located in the 5700 block of St. Gerard Ave. 

A woman was taken from the scene and police confirm that she is being questioned.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available. 

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly