BRPD IDs man killed in early morning shooting; woman being questioned

A rally is being held Friday morning at Walker High School to encourage students reporting any suspicious behavior.More >>
A rally is being held Friday morning at Walker High School to encourage students reporting any suspicious behavior.More >>
The latest photo op features Kevin Costner, who stopped to snap a pic with Ascension Head Start Directors Martha Babin.More >>
The latest photo op features Kevin Costner, who stopped to snap a pic with Ascension Head Start Directors Martha Babin.More >>
Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a 2-month-old believed to be with a suspected killer.More >>
Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a 2-month-old believed to be with a suspected killer.More >>
Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man in the shooting death of his mother in Metairie, according to the Sheriff's Office.More >>
Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man in the shooting death of his mother in Metairie, according to the Sheriff's Office.More >>
One person is dead after an early morning shooting.More >>
One person is dead after an early morning shooting.More >>
Police responded Friday to the campus of Central Michigan University, where a shooting left two people dead.More >>
Police responded Friday to the campus of Central Michigan University, where a shooting left two people dead.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
Mourners are gathering to pay their respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor."More >>
Mourners are gathering to pay their respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor."More >>
Mayor Brenda Bethune is speaking out after a Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
Mayor Brenda Bethune is speaking out after a Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
A man who drove his car off of Interstate 55 and into water was found dead Friday morning.More >>
A man who drove his car off of Interstate 55 and into water was found dead Friday morning.More >>
The Twitter spat began when Alec Baldwin said his parody of President Trump is “like agony.”More >>
The Twitter spat began when Alec Baldwin said his parody of President Trump is “like agony.”More >>
Southern states have been especially hard hit with 33 of the 114 pediatric deaths taking there.More >>
Southern states have been especially hard hit with 33 of the 114 pediatric deaths taking there.More >>
The death of a 13-year-old from Jackson Township has been ruled a suicide, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.More >>
The death of a 13-year-old from Jackson Township has been ruled a suicide, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.More >>