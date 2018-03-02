Weather postpones hearing for ex-Trump campaign chief - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Weather postpones hearing for ex-Trump campaign chief

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves Federal District Court, in Washington. Manafort is scheduled for arraignment on Friday, March 2,...

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Weather has forced postponement of an arraignment in Virginia for Donald Trump's former campaign chairman on charges including tax evasion and bank fraud.

High winds prompted closure Friday of the federal courthouse in Alexandria. A grand jury indictment there accuses Paul Manafort of hiding from the Internal Revenue Service tens of millions of dollars he earned representing pro-Russia politicians in Ukraine.

The charges are part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian efforts to influence U.S. elections.

Most of the charges against Manafort have been filed in the District of Columbia. Prosecutors say they were required to bring these charges in Virginia because they lacked venue in the district to charge Manafort, who lives in Virginia.

The arraignment has not yet been rescheduled.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

