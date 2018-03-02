From the First Alert Weather Team

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

It's a cool start to the first Friday in March with temperatures in the mid 50°s, some 15 degrees cooler than just 24 hours ago.

It's a good looking forecast for Friday and through the upcoming weekend. You'll enjoy sunny skies, breezy NE winds 5 – 15 mph and a high later in the lower 70°s.

Overnight, expect clear skies and chilly with a low of 44°.

Saturday will be sunny and quite pleasant, a high of 70°.

And to wrap up the weekend on Sunday, a few more clouds but still very nice with a high of 72°.

All in all, a great start to the month of March; however, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms return for Monday ahead of the next cold front.

