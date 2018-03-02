Greek museum strike shut sites in Athens, Crete

(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). Tourists take photographs with Acropolis Hill in the background during a 24-hour strike by site guards in Athens, Friday, March 2, 2018. Museums and archaeological sites in the wider Athens area and on the Greek island o...

(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). A tourist takes a photograph as others read the announcement of a 24-hour strike by site guards at Acropolis tickets office in Athens, Friday, March 2, 2018. Museums and archaeological sites in the wider Athens area and ...

(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). Tourists take photographs with Acropolis Hill in the background during a 24-hour strike by ancient guards in Athens, Friday, March 2, 2018. Museums and archaeological sites in the wider Athens area and on the Greek islan...

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Museums and archaeological sites in the wider Athens area and on the Greek island of Crete are shut for the day because of a strike by guards over a benefits dispute with the Culture Ministry.

Sites affected by Friday's strike included Greece's famed Acropolis in Athens, where disappointed tourists hoping to visit the Parthenon headed instead to a nearby hill to view the monument from afar. The nearby Acropolis Museum, however, remained open.

The museum guards' union described the 24-hour work stoppage as a "warning strike."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.