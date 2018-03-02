Colorado House eyes expelling member accused of harassment

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Colorado State Rep. Steve Lebsock, D-Thornton, leans on the back of his chair as the Colorado House of Representatives convenes for the start of the 2018 session Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in the State Capitol in Denver. Law...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, Colorado State Rep. Steve Lebsock, D-Thornton, looks on as the Colorado House of Representatives convenes for the start of the 2018 session. Democratic House Majority Leader KC...

By JAMES ANDERSON and COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - Colorado lawmakers debated Friday whether to expel a Democratic representative accused of sexually harassing five women, with one of his accusers - a fellow legislator - pleading for a "yes" vote based on abuse of power.

Rep. Faith Winter, a suburban Denver Democrat, told her colleagues she suffered verbal retaliation, harassment and humiliation by Democratic Rep. Steve Lebsock after she accused him of accosting her at an end-of-session party in 2016.

"The last months have been awful," Winter told her colleagues, who stood somberly as she spoke. "I have taken public attack, after attack, after attack while I have patiently stood by waiting for due process to take its course."

"Today is not about sex. It is about power," she said.

Lebsock, who also represents suburban Denver, has denied the allegations and repeatedly said Winter and other accusers are lying. He asked his colleagues Friday for a formal committee investigation, saying a previous outside review that concluded the claims were credible was flawed.

"Our investigations in this body should be held at the very highest standard," Lebsock said. "This investigation has been anything but a highest standard. In fact it's been the lowest of standards."

Lebsock declined to address the specific claims against him, noting he had done so previously, including a document he provided to all 65 House members in December.

He also said House Democrats had called for his resignation or said they would draft an expulsion resolution well before a formal review could be done.

If Democrats get the two-thirds vote required for expulsion, Lebsock would be the nation's second state lawmaker expelled over sexual misconduct allegations since the rise last fall of the #MeToo movement in which millions of women have shared their harassment experiences via social media.

One Republican, Rep. Larry Liston, said he would vote yes on expelling Lebsock after hearing Friday's debate. Two other Republican lawmakers brought up the resignation of former Oregon U.S. Sen. Bob Packwood over sexual misconduct allegations in the 1990s and implicitly suggested Lebsock do the same.

Democrat Edie Liston called on Lebsock to follow Packwood's example and resign before he could be expelled.

Other Colorado House Republicans complained they were being asked to expel Lebsock on the basis of a redacted report by the outside investigator that was provided late Tuesday by Democratic leaders. The Republicans want to convene a bipartisan committee with subpoena powers to look into the allegations.

Republican Rep. Lois Landgraf said no one had a chance to question the fact-finder.

"Representative Winter, my heart breaks for what you've been through," Landgraf said. "But we also have rules.

"If I vote yes today, I agree with what's in the report. If I vote no today, I'm agreeing that these actions didn't happen. So I'm uncomfortable voting."

Republican Rep. Cole Wist said he was undecided. But he said it appears that Lebsock violated the Legislature's workplace harassment policy, which calls for confidentiality in the handling of complaints, by verbally retaliating against his accusers in his December document.

Wist told Lebsock's accusers, "I believe you. I believe you."

Lebsock denied he was retaliating and said he was responding to complaints that were public at the time.

He also says top Democrats are trying to help Winter win a Senate race this fall that could tip the balance of power in that chamber, which currently is narrowly held by Republicans.

Arizona Republican Rep. Don Shooter was expelled Feb. 1 over misconduct claims. A California state senator resigned just moments before his colleagues sought to formally expel him after a series of sexual misconduct allegations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.