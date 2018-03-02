Southern falls 90-88 to TSU

It was a wild night for men’s hoops Thursday at Southern University, as the Jags fell 90-88 to Texas Southern.

It was a high-scoring, fast-paced matchup that saw TSU jump out to a quick 16-9 lead.

The Jags were able to rally, though. Senior Chris Thomas of Glen Oaks hit back-to-back 3-pointers to get Southern within a point.

However, 7-foot-2 center Travon Reed came back with authority for the Tigers, getting an alley-oop slam dunk to put TSU up by four.

Then, Mubashar Ali and Reed got into a shoving match that included some fists flying. The fight not only sparked the crowd, but TSU, as the Tigers pushed out to a double digit lead.

In the second half, Southern’s Sidney Umude made a strong move to the hoop to get the basket and the foul.

In the final moments, the Tigers were up by two points and missed a free throw, giving the Jags a shot at the buzzer to win, but the ball went off the rim.

