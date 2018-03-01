North Baton Rouge group wants zoo to stay put

A new voice joined the debate on whether to move the Baton Rouge Zoo.

The Baton Rouge North Economic Development District officially spoke out Thursday night against the move.

The board presented a study highlighting the zoo's economic impact on north Baton Rouge, but BREC said the numbers in that study are flawed and not accurate.

The BREC commission will take up the issue later this month.

