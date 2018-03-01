North Baton Rouge group wants zoo to stay put - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

North Baton Rouge group wants zoo to stay put

BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo (Source: WAFB) BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A new voice joined the debate on whether to move the Baton Rouge Zoo. 

The Baton Rouge North Economic Development District officially spoke out Thursday night against the move.

The board presented a study highlighting the zoo's economic impact on north Baton Rouge, but BREC said the numbers in that study are flawed and not accurate.

The BREC commission will take up the issue later this month.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly