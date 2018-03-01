China criticizes US trade report but silent on tariff hikes - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

China criticizes US trade report but silent on tariff hikes

BEIJING (AP) - China on Friday expressed "grave concern" about a U.S. trade policy report that pledges to pressure Beijing but had no immediate response to President Donald Trump's plan to hike tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The report Thursday accused China of moving away from market principles and pledged to prevent Beijing from disrupting global trade.

"The Chinese side expresses grave concern," said a Commerce Ministry statement.

The ministry said Beijing has satisfied its trade obligations and appealed to Washington to settle disputes through negotiation

However, there was no immediate response to Trump's announcement that he will increase duties on steel and aluminum imports. Chinese officials have threatened to take "necessary measures" to defend their country's interests.

Beijing faces mounting complaints from Washington, Europe and other trading partners that it improperly subsidizes exports and hampers access to its markets in violation of its free-trade commitments.

"The United States aims to hold countries that break the rules accountable for their actions," said a White House statement on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US companies take a stand, raise age to purchase guns

    US companies take a stand, raise age to purchase guns

    Thursday, March 1 2018 3:08 AM EST2018-03-01 08:08:13 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 4:10 AM EST2018-03-02 09:10:50 GMT
    (Photo by Scott Dalton/Invision for DICK'S Sporting Goods/AP Images). In this Oct. 18, 2016, photo, Chairman and CEO of DICK'S Sporting Goods Edward W. Stack poses for a photo as he visits a new store at the Baybrook Mall in the Houston. Stack is issui...(Photo by Scott Dalton/Invision for DICK'S Sporting Goods/AP Images). In this Oct. 18, 2016, photo, Chairman and CEO of DICK'S Sporting Goods Edward W. Stack poses for a photo as he visits a new store at the Baybrook Mall in the Houston. Stack is issui...

    The announcements from Dick's and Walmart drew hundreds of thousands of responses for and against the moves on the companies' social media accounts.

    More >>

    The announcements from Dick's and Walmart drew hundreds of thousands of responses for and against the moves on the companies' social media accounts.

    More >>

  • Bid to oust Colorado lawmaker faces tough odds

    Bid to oust Colorado lawmaker faces tough odds

    Friday, March 2 2018 2:48 AM EST2018-03-02 07:48:40 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 4:10 AM EST2018-03-02 09:10:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, Colorado State Rep. Steve Lebsock, D-Thornton, looks on as the Colorado House of Representatives convenes for the start of the 2018 session. Democratic House Majority Leader KC...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, Colorado State Rep. Steve Lebsock, D-Thornton, looks on as the Colorado House of Representatives convenes for the start of the 2018 session. Democratic House Majority Leader KC...
    An effort by Colorado Democrats to expel one of their own over sexual misconduct allegations appeared set to fail Friday amid Republican objections to how the complaints have been handled. Republicans object to how...More >>
    An effort by Colorado Democrats to expel one of their own over sexual misconduct allegations appeared set to fail Friday amid Republican objections to how the complaints have been handled. Republicans object to how the complaints were handled.More >>

  • 200 refugees rejected by Australia have now settled in US

    200 refugees rejected by Australia have now settled in US

    Thursday, March 1 2018 10:48 PM EST2018-03-02 03:48:57 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 4:09 AM EST2018-03-02 09:09:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft). New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull hold a joint press conference as a commercial jet boat arrives with cheering passengers in Sydney, Friday, March 2, 2018.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft). New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull hold a joint press conference as a commercial jet boat arrives with cheering passengers in Sydney, Friday, March 2, 2018.
    Australia's prime minister says his government will not consider options for resettling refugees languishing on Pacific islands until the United States fulfills its promise to take up to 1,250 of them.More >>
    Australia's prime minister says his government will not consider options for resettling refugees languishing on Pacific islands until the United States fulfills its promise to take up to 1,250 of them.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly