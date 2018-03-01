Police arrest 2 teens accused of making threats to Walker High

The Walker Police Department reported two teens were arrested Thursday morning for making threats of school violence.

Capt. John Sharp with WPD said Gage Allen, 17, of Walker, and a 16-year-old face charges.

"Be prepared to go to jail," police said to anyone thinking of starting a rumor about school violence.

Sharp said the arrests were the result of an investigation into a social media post that suggested a threat of violence at Walker High School.

"To date, there have been no actual or attempted acts of violence at any of the eight schools within the Walker city limits," Sharp explained.

The Walker Police Department issued the following about the incident:

Police say that the incident at Walker High School involved two students who took a “selfie” photograph of themselves in a classroom at some point during the school day Wednesday. The students then 'photoshopped' the image to make it appear as though one of the students had a weapon. The altered picture was then posted to social media and shared with others, including school officials and police. 'As soon as we became aware of the photograph, my Officers and school officials worked to quickly identify the students in the photo,' said Walker Police Chief David Addison. 'My Officers were also able to determine that the

picture was altered to insert the weapon image. Officers then went to the homes of the students in the photograph and questioned them with respect to the matter. Through our investigation, we confirmed that the image was altered, and we were able to determine that there was no credible threat to the school or to any of the students, faculty or administration. This morning, both students involved were arrested.'

Gage was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a charge of terrorizing. His bond is set at $25,000.

The 16-year-old is charged with intimidation and interference in the operations of schools. This teen was released to its parents. The name and picture were not released due to the suspect's age.

