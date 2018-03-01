200 refugees rejected by Australia have now settled in US - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

200 refugees rejected by Australia have now settled in US

(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft). New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull hold a joint press conference as a commercial jet boat arrives with cheering passengers in Sydney, Friday, March 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft). New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull hold a joint press conference as a commercial jet boat arrives with cheering passengers in Sydney, Friday, March 2, 2018.
(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft). New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, talks during a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Sydney, Friday, March 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft). New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, talks during a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Sydney, Friday, March 2, 2018.
(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft). New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull laugh after a commercial jet boat arrived on the harbor with cheering passengers during a joint press conference in Sydney, Frida... (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft). New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull laugh after a commercial jet boat arrived on the harbor with cheering passengers during a joint press conference in Sydney, Frida...
(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft). New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, listens as Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull makes a point during a joint press conference in Sydney, Friday, March 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft). New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, listens as Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull makes a point during a joint press conference in Sydney, Friday, March 2, 2018.
(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft). New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern makes a point during a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Sydney, Friday, March 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft). New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern makes a point during a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Sydney, Friday, March 2, 2018.

By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) - Australia's prime minister said Friday that his country will not consider options for resettling refugees languishing on Pacific islands until the United States fulfills its promise to take up to 1,250 of them.

More than a year after President Donald Trump reluctantly agreed to honor an Obama administration deal by resettling hundreds of refugees rejected by Australia, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told reporters that around 200 had so far found new homes in the United States.

Australia has a policy of not allowing any refugees who try to arrive by boat to settle in the country. It pays neighboring Papua New Guinea and the tiny atoll nation of Nauru to hold around 2,000 asylum seekers from Africa, the Middle East and Asia who have attempted to reach Australian shores since 2013.

At a meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Sydney on Friday, Turnbull again rejected a longstanding New Zealand offer to accept 150 refugees.

"We are focused on completing the much larger arrangements with the U.S.," Turnbull said. "We'll take that process through to its completion and then we can consider other options."

Ardern replied that: "From New Zealand's perspective, the status quo remains, the offer remains."

The government fears that refugees from Nauru and the Papua New Guinea island of Manus could use New Zealand as a back door into Australia, since New Zealand citizens are free to travel to and live in Australia.

This could undermine Australia's message that refugees who arrive by boat will never be allowed to stay.

Refugee Action Coalition spokesman Ian Rintoul, an Australia-based advocate, said Australia should immediately accept the New Zealand offer to end the unnecessary suffering of refugees who have spent close to five years on the impoverished islands.

"They do not know how many people the United States will take and they expect anything up to 500 people are not going to be able to be accounted for by the U.S. deal," Rintoul said.

"So the prime minister's refusal to look at the New Zealand offer just ignores the fact they that have no resettlement program for all the people who are on Manus and Nauru at the moment," he added.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Mourners to say goodbye to Billy Graham, 'America's Pastor'

    Mourners to say goodbye to Billy Graham, 'America's Pastor'

    Thursday, March 1 2018 11:00 PM EST2018-03-02 04:00:12 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 6:01 AM EST2018-03-02 11:01:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Pallbearers carry the casket of the Rev. Billy Graham past family members as it returns to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 1, 2018. His funeral will be Friday.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Pallbearers carry the casket of the Rev. Billy Graham past family members as it returns to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 1, 2018. His funeral will be Friday.
    Mourners are gathering to pay respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor.".More >>
    Mourners are gathering to pay respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor.".More >>

  • Parents, officials scramble for US school security upgrades

    Parents, officials scramble for US school security upgrades

    Thursday, March 1 2018 10:50 PM EST2018-03-02 03:50:01 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 6:00 AM EST2018-03-02 11:00:49 GMT
    (Claire Crouch/Lex18News via AP). This Feb. 21, 2018 photo made available by Lex18 News, shows a group protesting school safety in Laurel County, KY. In the wake of a mass shooting at a Florida high school, parents and educators are mobilizing to deman...(Claire Crouch/Lex18News via AP). This Feb. 21, 2018 photo made available by Lex18 News, shows a group protesting school safety in Laurel County, KY. In the wake of a mass shooting at a Florida high school, parents and educators are mobilizing to deman...
    Novel proposals to ramp up school security are flying fast as districts respond to heightened safety fears in the aftermath of the shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >>
    Novel proposals to ramp up school security are flying fast as districts respond to heightened safety fears in the aftermath of the shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >>

  • Pro-gun Georgia lawmakers punish Delta for crossing the NRA

    Pro-gun Georgia lawmakers punish Delta for crossing the NRA

    Thursday, March 1 2018 1:38 PM EST2018-03-01 18:38:37 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 6:00 AM EST2018-03-02 11:00:25 GMT
    (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Gov. Deal's chief of staff Chris Riley confer in the senate before the senate went into recess and the Rules Committee stripped the Delta tax cut from legislation. Gov. Nathan D...(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Gov. Deal's chief of staff Chris Riley confer in the senate before the senate went into recess and the Rules Committee stripped the Delta tax cut from legislation. Gov. Nathan D...
    The Georgia Senate approved a sweeping tax bill Thursday that punishes Delta Air Lines for cutting business ties with the National Rifle Association.More >>
    The Georgia Senate approved a sweeping tax bill Thursday that punishes Delta Air Lines for cutting business ties with the National Rifle Association.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly