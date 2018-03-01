Suspected New Iberia killer arrested in Houston

One of the men Akeam Daniels is believed to be traveling with (Source: LSP)

UPDATE:

A suspect who was wanted for allegedly killing a man Thursday night in New Iberia has been apprehended in Texas, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.

Marshals with the U.S. Marshal's Violent Offender Task Force arrested Akeam Daniels, 26, of New Iberia.

Daniels is accused of killing Courtland Hall during a dispute with Hall's sister.

Two other men, Isaiah Johnson and Avan Francisco, who were believed to be with Daniels have turned themselves into detectives with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office. They have been questioned and released.

Akeam Daniels is currently in the Harris County Jail awaiting extradition back to Iberia Parish.

ORIGINAL:

Authorities canceled an AMBER Alert early Friday morning for a 2-month-old who was previously thought to be with a suspected killer.

Officials with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office reported Amari Daniels was dropped off at a relative's home Thursday night and is now with her mother.

However, authorities are still looking for the suspected killer Akeam Daniels, 26, of New Iberia. He is described as 5-foot-10 and weighing 155 pounds. Authorities added he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Daniels is believed to be with his two friends, Isaiah Johnson and Avan Francisco, in a brown Honda Accord. Both Johnson and Francisco have several aliases.

The deadly shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in New Iberia. Authorities say the shooting appears to be domestic. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, Courtland Hall, 29, was shot and killed when he stepped in during a dispute. Hall is the brother of Daniels's girlfriend and an uncle of Amari Daniels.

Initially, Daniels was thought to be traveling in a 1979 two-door Cadillac, but the vehicle was found Thursday night on Neco Town Road in New Iberia.

Daniels's mother, Geraldine Jones, said her son and Amari's mother were arguing over whether Jones could spend time with the baby.

"Akeam went to go get the grandbaby so I could visit with her and he asked Kennyisha if he could bring the baby by my house, she said, 'My *blank* baby ain't going over there,'" Jones explained. "My son slapped her and took the baby to come see me, visit."

Jones said Daniels told her he ran because Hall and his friends pulled a gun on him. She said when her son got word that Hall had been shot dead, he got scared and ran.

"That's the only reason he didn't go to the police station. He panicked and he was on probation," Jones added.

Jones also said her son has been in touch with her, but has not told her where he might be. Meanwhile, authorities are trying to track him down, but they said that so far, they don't have any solid leads.

Maj. Wendell Rayborn with IPSO said detectives on the scene of the shooting have determined the victim, Hall, never had a gun.

"The only person who fired a gun, that we can tell at this time, was Akeam," Rayborn said.

As for the delay in establishing an AMBER Alert for the 2-month-old, Rayborn said it was not until later that they learned from witnesses that the child could be in danger.

"We didn't fear for the child's safety at that time when we tried to get all the info together. It just took time to get it together," he explained.

Criminal Background on Akeam Daniels

He was arrested in 2013 in connection with the shooting of his 8-year-old brother. He pleaded guilty to illegal use of a weapon.

In 2015, he pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a stolen firearm. He is still serving probation in that case.

In February 2018, he pleaded "not guilty" to misdemeanor domestic abuse battery. That case involved the same woman involved in the shooting on March 1, 2018.

Johnson and Francisco are wanted for questioning in connection with the deadly shooting.

Anyone who spots the suspects or the car is urged to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711 or 911.

