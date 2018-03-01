REPORT: Deputies search for man wanted in deadly shooting; believed to have 2-month-old with him

Authorities are actively searching for a man considered “armed and dangerous” and believed to have a baby with him, according to a report by KATC-TV.

The report states the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is trying to find Akeam Daniels, 26, who is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in New Iberia.

According to the report, Daniels drove off in a 1978 white two-door Cadillac with a black roof and Louisiana license plate: 698BJX. It added deputies think Daniels has a 2-month-old with him.

Anyone who spots Daniels, the car, or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-7867.

