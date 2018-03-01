Authorities release new car description of suspected killer

One of the men Akeam Daniels is believed to be traveling with (Source: LSP)

One of the men Akeam Daniels is believed to be traveling with (Source: LSP)

Akeam Daniels and the vehicle he may be driving (Source: Louisiana State Police)

Authorities have canceled an AMBER Alert for a 2-month-old who was previously thought to be with a suspected killer. Officials with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office say Amari Daniels was dropped off at a relative's home last night and is now with her mother.

However, authorities are still looking for the suspected killer Akeam Daniels, 26.

Daniels is believed to be with his two friends, Issah Johnson and Aven Francisco, in a brown Honda Accord. Both Johnson and Francisco have several aliases.

The deadly shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in New Iberia. Authorities say the shooting appears to be domestic. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, Courtland Hall, 29, was shot and killed when he stepped in during a dispute. Hall is an uncle of Amari Daniels.

Initially, Daniels was thought to be traveling in a 1979 two-door Cadillac but the vehicle was found last night on Neco Town Road in New Iberia.

Daniels is described as 5-foot-10 and weighing 155 pounds.

Troopers added Akeam Daniels should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who spots the suspect or the car is urged to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711 or 911.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.