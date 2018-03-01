AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Authorities still search for suspected killer

The 28th annual Trash & Treasure Sale is back for another year of exciting deals.More >>
Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a 2-month-old believed to be with a suspected killer.
The Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation after the severed head of a body was found on the side of the road, according to Sheriff Ron Johnson. Deputies are currently working the scene on La. 27 and the Coroner's Office is on the way. The head is so badly decayed, according to Johnson, that the coroner's office will have to identify the victim.
For the last few weeks, Dr. Jay Gardner's life has been dictated by a device hooked to his stomach, about the size of a pager. It's an insulin pump and a critical tool for anyone with type 1 diabetes.
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald's showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.
Mayor Brenda Bethune is speaking out after a Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald's sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.
Authorities said they found mounds of trash and human feces strewn about the property, which lacks electricity and running water.
The United States Geological Survey confirms an earthquake happened in the Ladson area Friday morning.
Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis said 45 arrests were made in an operation to root out suspected child predators and are trying to identify about 30 other potential suspects.
The Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation after the severed head of a body was found on the side of the road, according to Sheriff Ron Johnson. Deputies are currently working the scene on La. 27 and the Coroner's Office is on the way. The head is so badly decayed, according to Johnson, that the coroner's office will have to identify the victim.
Police in West Brookfield, Massachusetts say bodies found inside a home.
On Thursday when the Greenville County sheriff released details on the arrests of dozens of suspects in "Operation Millstone," he released disturbing details in the case of one particular suspect.
