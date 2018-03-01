AMBER ALERT: Authorities search for 2-month-old believed to be with suspected killer

Akeam Daniels and the vehicle he may be driving (Source: Louisiana State Police)

Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a 2-month-old believed to be with a suspected killer.

Louisiana State Police reported Amari Daniels is thought to be with Akeam Daniels, 26, who is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in New Iberia.

Akeam Daniels is about 5-foot-10 and weighs 155 pounds. Investigators said he was last seen driving a white 1979 two-door Cadillac with Louisiana license plate: 698BJX.

Troopers said the deadly shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. and that's the last time both Akeam and Amari Daniels were seen.

According to LSP, Isaiah Johnson Jr. and Avan Francisco may also be inside the car.

Troopers added Akeam Daniels should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who spots the suspect, the girl, or the car is urged to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711 or 911.

