Group says La. should enact uniform anti-harassment policy

Louisiana lawmakers should require all state government agencies to have a policy banning sexual harassment that includes detailed procedures for reporting and investigating complaints and that requires annual anti-harassment training.

That's the recommendation released Thursday from a task force convened by Gov. John Bel Edwards to review existing guidelines for dealing with sexual misconduct allegations.

The task force crafted a model policy.

Edwards is expected to push the legislation suggested.

Louisiana currently doesn't have such a government-wide policy, though civil service leaders say most departments have established their own internal policies against sexual harassment and for handling complaints.

Edwards created the task force after his deputy chief of staff Johnny Anderson resigned in November amid sexual harassment allegations. Louisiana's legislative auditor also is conducting his own review of state policies.

