Man dies in head-on collision with cement truck

A driver was killed in a head-on collision with a cement truck early Thursday morning, according to investigators.

Louisiana State Police reported Tylen Oubre, 24, of Vacherie, died as a result of the crash.

Troopers said the wreck happened on Nicholson Drive at Industrial Park in East Baton Rouge Parish around 3 a.m.

Sr. Tpr. Bryan Lee with LSP said the investigation so far shows the 1999 Honda Civic that Oubre was driving crossed the center line and collided head-on with the cement truck.

Lee added investigators have not yet determined what caused the car to cross over into the other lane of traffic, but it is known that Oubre was wearing his seat belt.

According to Lee, despite being properly buckled up, Oubre suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Lee said the driver of the cement truck was not injured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

