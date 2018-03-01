Blight Strike Team meets for first time

Capital Area Human Services (CAHS) formed the Behavioral Health Collaborative. It’s a group made up of organizations focused on fighting opioid addiction.More >>
Thursday was day one for Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's Blight Strike Team. She created the team last month to review processes to eliminate rundown areas throughout the parish.More >>
The Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation after the severed head of a body was found on the side of the road, according to Sheriff Ron Johnson. Deputies are currently working the scene on La. 27 and the Coroner's Office is on the way. The head is so badly decayed, according to Johnson, that the coroner's office will have to identify the victim. KPLC will update this story with more information as it becomes available. Copyrigh...More >>
Security cameras and mandatory training sessions are just a few thing that will now be required for seven strip clubs in the French Quarter.More >>
Starting Thursday, 30 guns will be raffled off in 30 days for a North Shore school fundraiser, including two AR-15s.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
On Thursday when the Greenville County sheriff released details on the arrests of dozens of suspects in "Operation Millstone," he released disturbing details in the case of one particular suspect.More >>
Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis said 45 arrests were made in an operation to root out suspected child predators and are trying to identify about 30 other potential suspects.More >>
When you drive south on Interstate 65, somewhere between Glendale and Sonora, Kentucky, you just might see Houdini. But in a blink he'll probably be gone, just like his namesake Houdini.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
Mayor Brenda Bethune is speaking out after a Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
According to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, the fawn's mass was 35 pounds and the python weighed 31.5 pounds.More >>
Graham lied in honor Wednesday and part of Thursday in Washington, where he counseled presidents and others over more than 60 years.More >>
