Blight Strike Team meets for first time

Thursday was day one for Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's Blight Strike Team.

She created the team last month to review processes to eliminate rundown areas throughout the parish.

The panel of community leaders is hoping to take recommendations from you on areas that need help.

The mayor said it's not a new problem, but one the flood made even worse.

"We want to transform the culture in Baton Rouge," said Broome. "Unfortunately, we have a culture where litter is acceptable; where throwing tires anywhere is acceptable. And so, with the community partners we have here, I believe we can see some tangible results."

The mayor added her goal is to see those results completed by this time next year.

