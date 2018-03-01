DA: Woman, 3 young children found dead in Massachusetts home - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

DA: Woman, 3 young children found dead in Massachusetts home

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A woman and three young children were found dead Thursday in the upstairs bedroom of a Massachusetts home, according to a district attorney who called their deaths suspicious.

Police were called to the home in West Brookfield Thursday afternoon for a well-being check and found the bodies of a woman, a 2-year-old boy, a 5-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, said Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. at a late night news conference.

"It is very early in the investigation and there are a lot of questions still to be answered," Early said.

Investigators were treating the deaths as suspicious. No other information was immediately released.

"State Police Crime Scene Services are just getting into the house now along with forensic scientists from the State Police Crime Lab. We need to let them do their work," the district attorney said.

The superintendent of the Quaboag Regional School District wrote on Facebook Thursday that he was informed earlier of "a tragedy involving two West Brookfield Elementary School students."

Superintendent Brett Kustigian said police wanted him to "reassure the community that there is no cause for alarm."

He said there would be extra grief counseling available on Friday for all students and staff.

West Brookfield police also planned to have personnel at the school.

"While we don't anticipate or believe right now that there is a worry to the general public, erring on the side of caution, we will have personnel at the school tomorrow, along with grief counselors," said police Chief Thomas O'Donnell.

West Brookfield is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west of Boston.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Mourners to say goodbye to Billy Graham, 'America's Pastor'

    Mourners to say goodbye to Billy Graham, 'America's Pastor'

    Thursday, March 1 2018 11:00 PM EST2018-03-02 04:00:12 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 6:01 AM EST2018-03-02 11:01:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Pallbearers carry the casket of the Rev. Billy Graham past family members as it returns to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 1, 2018. His funeral will be Friday.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Pallbearers carry the casket of the Rev. Billy Graham past family members as it returns to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 1, 2018. His funeral will be Friday.
    Mourners are gathering to pay respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor.".More >>
    Mourners are gathering to pay respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor.".More >>

  • Parents, officials scramble for US school security upgrades

    Parents, officials scramble for US school security upgrades

    Thursday, March 1 2018 10:50 PM EST2018-03-02 03:50:01 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 6:00 AM EST2018-03-02 11:00:49 GMT
    (Claire Crouch/Lex18News via AP). This Feb. 21, 2018 photo made available by Lex18 News, shows a group protesting school safety in Laurel County, KY. In the wake of a mass shooting at a Florida high school, parents and educators are mobilizing to deman...(Claire Crouch/Lex18News via AP). This Feb. 21, 2018 photo made available by Lex18 News, shows a group protesting school safety in Laurel County, KY. In the wake of a mass shooting at a Florida high school, parents and educators are mobilizing to deman...
    Novel proposals to ramp up school security are flying fast as districts respond to heightened safety fears in the aftermath of the shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >>
    Novel proposals to ramp up school security are flying fast as districts respond to heightened safety fears in the aftermath of the shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >>

  • Pro-gun Georgia lawmakers punish Delta for crossing the NRA

    Pro-gun Georgia lawmakers punish Delta for crossing the NRA

    Thursday, March 1 2018 1:38 PM EST2018-03-01 18:38:37 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 6:00 AM EST2018-03-02 11:00:25 GMT
    (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Gov. Deal's chief of staff Chris Riley confer in the senate before the senate went into recess and the Rules Committee stripped the Delta tax cut from legislation. Gov. Nathan D...(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Gov. Deal's chief of staff Chris Riley confer in the senate before the senate went into recess and the Rules Committee stripped the Delta tax cut from legislation. Gov. Nathan D...
    The Georgia Senate approved a sweeping tax bill Thursday that punishes Delta Air Lines for cutting business ties with the National Rifle Association.More >>
    The Georgia Senate approved a sweeping tax bill Thursday that punishes Delta Air Lines for cutting business ties with the National Rifle Association.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly