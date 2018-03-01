Great Rover Road Run features a 5K then run with your dog

LSU’s School Veterinary Medicine will host the Hill’s LSU SVM 25th Annual Great Rover Road Run on March 10.

The event will feature a 5K road run at 8 a.m. followed by a one-mile fun run/walk for participants and their dogs.

The cost to pre-register for either race is $20 each and $30 for both races. After March 3, the registration fee increases to $25 each and $35 for both races. Participants can pre-register at https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/LA/BatonRouge/GreatRoverRoadRun

Pre-registered participants will get a t-shirt and swag bag. Participants who pre-register can pick up their swag bag in the lobby of the School of Veterinary Medicine March 7 - 9, from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Water and refreshments will be provided for all participants.

Awards will be given to the first-, second, - and third-place winners in the different age categories for the 5K run and to the winners of the one-mile run.

The vet school asks that all dogs participating in the race must be on a six-foot leash (not a retractable leash). Participants should not bring female dogs if they are in heat. Dog participants must have proof of current vaccination and may be excluded if they are aggressive. No dogs will be allowed on the 5K course with competitive runners. Canine competitions after the race will include a costume contest and best trick. There will be a $5 entry fee for non-race participants.

This year’s sponsors are Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Campus Federal Credit Union, Nutramax, and the Student American Veterinary Medical Association (SAVMA). Proceeds benefit SAVMA programs, including scholarships for veterinary students.

For more information about the Great Rover Road Run, visit www.lsu.edu/vetmed/events/grrr.php.

For more information about the LSU SVM, visit www.lsu.edu/vetmed.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.