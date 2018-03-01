Shooting on Byron Ave. sends 1 to hospital in critical condition - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Shooting on Byron Ave. sends 1 to hospital in critical condition; suspect in custody

Byron Avenue in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB) Byron Avenue in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened on Byron Avenue around 3 p.m.

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

They added one person has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

No other details were available.

