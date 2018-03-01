Shooting on Byron Ave. sends 1 to hospital in critical condition

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has released a letter sent to parents about "copycat" threats and how officials are handling them.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has released a letter sent to parents about "copycat" threats and how officials are handling them.More >>
A project to replace old water lines in Port Allen has turned into a nightmare for some homeowners.More >>
A project to replace old water lines in Port Allen has turned into a nightmare for some homeowners.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon.More >>
A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the car seat little Seyaira Stephens was in was "wedged between front seats on top of front center console." He added her mother, Brittany Stephens, told investigators she was the one who placed the car seat in the vehicle.More >>
A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the car seat little Seyaira Stephens was in was "wedged between front seats on top of front center console." He added her mother, Brittany Stephens, told investigators she was the one who placed the car seat in the vehicle.More >>
I-10 East is closed to traffic at Mile Marker 3, which is before the Toomey/Starks, due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer. The traffic congestion has reached 5 miles in length so for those who are taking that morning route, you'll need to use an alternate route. KPLC is following this traffic and will keep you updated. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
I-10 East is closed to traffic at Mile Marker 3, which is before the Toomey/Starks, due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer. The traffic congestion has reached 5 miles in length so for those who are taking that morning route, you'll need to use an alternate route. KPLC is following this traffic and will keep you updated. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
The New Roads Police Department recently hired a rookie officer who was once arrested on a charge of forcible rape, which was later reduced to a misdemeanor, according to documents uncovered by the 9News Investigators.More >>
The New Roads Police Department recently hired a rookie officer who was once arrested on a charge of forcible rape, which was later reduced to a misdemeanor, according to documents uncovered by the 9News Investigators.More >>
On Thursday when the Greenville County sheriff released details on the arrests of dozens of suspects in "Operation Millstone," he released disturbing details in the case of one particular suspect.More >>
On Thursday when the Greenville County sheriff released details on the arrests of dozens of suspects in "Operation Millstone," he released disturbing details in the case of one particular suspect.More >>
The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.More >>
The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.More >>
A video of a brawl outside an apartment complex in Gulfport is making the rounds on social media and garnering the interest of police. It happened at Emerald Pines Apartments - a complex police say they frequently get called to.More >>
A video of a brawl outside an apartment complex in Gulfport is making the rounds on social media and garnering the interest of police. It happened at Emerald Pines Apartments - a complex police say they frequently get called to.More >>
"I punched the kid in the face because he looked me in the eyes and told me that death was a joke," Crystal Williams-Phillips said of a recent school incident in New York.More >>
"I punched the kid in the face because he looked me in the eyes and told me that death was a joke," Crystal Williams-Phillips said of a recent school incident in New York.More >>
Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis said 45 arrests were made in an operation to root out suspected child predators and are trying to identify about 30 other potential suspects.More >>
Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis said 45 arrests were made in an operation to root out suspected child predators and are trying to identify about 30 other potential suspects.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>