Shooting on Byron Ave. sends 1 to hospital in critical condition - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Shooting on Byron Ave. sends 1 to hospital in critical condition

Byron Avenue in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB) Byron Avenue in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened on Byron Avenue around 3 p.m.

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other details were available.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly