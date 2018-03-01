Police: Car seat containing baby killed in crash was 'wedged between front seats on top of front center console'

A project to replace old water lines in Port Allen has turned into a nightmare for some homeowners.More >>
A project to replace old water lines in Port Allen has turned into a nightmare for some homeowners.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon.More >>
A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the car seat little Seyaira Stephens was in was "wedged between front seats on top of front center console." He added her mother, Brittany Stephens, told investigators she was the one who placed the car seat in the vehicle.More >>
A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the car seat little Seyaira Stephens was in was "wedged between front seats on top of front center console." He added her mother, Brittany Stephens, told investigators she was the one who placed the car seat in the vehicle.More >>
I-10 East is closed to traffic at Mile Marker 3, which is before the Toomey/Starks, due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer. The traffic congestion has reached 5 miles in length so for those who are taking that morning route, you'll need to use an alternate route. KPLC is following this traffic and will keep you updated. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
I-10 East is closed to traffic at Mile Marker 3, which is before the Toomey/Starks, due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer. The traffic congestion has reached 5 miles in length so for those who are taking that morning route, you'll need to use an alternate route. KPLC is following this traffic and will keep you updated. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Officials says Tiffany Smith turned herself in to police.More >>
Officials says Tiffany Smith turned herself in to police.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
"I punched him in the solar plex because he tried to use voodoo on me!" the suspect, James L. Dillon, told police.More >>
"I punched him in the solar plex because he tried to use voodoo on me!" the suspect, James L. Dillon, told police.More >>
Court documents regarding the case against the Marshall County High School shooting suspect has been released.More >>
Court documents regarding the case against the Marshall County High School shooting suspect has been released.More >>
A video of a brawl outside an apartment complex in Gulfport is making the rounds on social media and garnering the interest of police. It happened at Emerald Pines Apartments - a complex police say they frequently get called to.More >>
A video of a brawl outside an apartment complex in Gulfport is making the rounds on social media and garnering the interest of police. It happened at Emerald Pines Apartments - a complex police say they frequently get called to.More >>
Tuesdays on Rosemont Street in Clinton are a big deal for 3-year-old Kyler as he knows he's got a smelly, important job to do.More >>
Tuesdays on Rosemont Street in Clinton are a big deal for 3-year-old Kyler as he knows he's got a smelly, important job to do.More >>
For players at the Ohio Valley Conference, this championship is what they've been working towards all year. Fans are flocking to the Ford Center to show their support, but for one player, his families lives too far to travel... or so he thought.More >>
For players at the Ohio Valley Conference, this championship is what they've been working towards all year. Fans are flocking to the Ford Center to show their support, but for one player, his families lives too far to travel... or so he thought.More >>