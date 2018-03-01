From the First Alert Weather Team

Were it not for the temperature dropped on Thursday afternoon, many of you would have no idea that a front flipped through WAFBland Thursday. It did deliver a few light showers, but many neighborhoods stayed dry.

We will carry a slight chance for a few sprinkles into the evening and then take rain out of the forecast for the overnight. Clouds may take a little longer to clear out, but skies should be clearing by or before sunrise on Friday. Look for a morning start on Friday around 50° to the low 50°s for the Capital City - that would be the lowest temperature recorded at Baton Rouge’s Metro Airport since February 13.

After that cool start, Friday shapes up to be a beauty of a day under mainly sunny skies and with less humid air. Look for a high in the afternoon in the low 70°s for metro Baton Rouge.

There is not much to complain about for the weekend‘s forecast either. It will be a mainly sunny Saturday with an almost-chilly start in the low 40°s followed by a nice rebound to around 70° or lower 70°s for the afternoon in the Red Stick. Our Sunday forecast for rain chances have been up-and-down this week, but now, we are sticking to a "drier" forecast with rain chances at 20% or less. Set Sunday’s high in the low 70°s under partly cloudy skies to a sun/cloud mix.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms return for Monday ahead of the next cold front. Highs on Monday should reach the mid 70°s. The cold front is expected to arrive in the Baton Rouge area very early on Tuesday morning, resulting in a "rain likely" forecast for Tuesday, especially during the first half of the day. With the front also delivering some cooler air, Tuesday’s high will only reach the upper 60°s for most WAFB communities.

The extended outlooks for Wednesday and Thursday are both dry and cool, with afternoon highs in low to mid 60°s.

