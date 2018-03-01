Brocioloni

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Prep Time: 2 Hours

Yields: 6 Servings

The Italians moved upriver from New Orleans in the late 1800s to work on sugar plantations. Many of these Italian families later opened grocery stores, vegetable stands and meat markets. The Italian cooking was an important influence on shaping the cuisine of America. You may have also heard this dish referred to as “braciole” or “braciola.” It has many name variations, but the ingredients and preparation methods are relatively the same.

Ingredients for Seasoning:

2 large round steaks

salt and cracked black pepper to taste

½ cup diced onions

½ cup diced celery

¼ cup minced garlic

¼ cup sliced green onions

½ cup sliced pimiento olives

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

¼ cup grated Romano cheese

¼ cup pine nuts

¼ cup golden raisins

½ cup Italian bread crumbs

Method for Seasoning:

Place 1 round steak between 2 large sheets of wax paper and gently pound with a meat mallet to flatten and tenderize meat. Repeat with second steak. Place steaks on a large work surface and overlap them by 2–3 inches to form a large rectangle. The 2 pieces combined should be approximately 1 foot wide. Season meat generously with salt and pepper. Spread all ingredients evenly over steaks. Roll meat in jellyroll fashion and secure with butcher's twine or toothpicks to keep intact during cooking process.

Ingredients for Cooking:



¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup diced onions

1 cup diced celery

1 cup diced bell peppers

¼ cup minced garlic

1 cup sliced carrots

1 pound Italian sausage, cut into (2-inch) pieces

1 (35-ounce) can Italian plum tomatoes, chopped

1 cup dry red wine

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 quart chicken stock, divided

salt and black pepper to taste

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

Method for Cooking:

In a large heavy-bottomed Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Brown steak well on all sides, turning occasionally. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, garlic, carrots, sausage, tomatoes, red wine, tomato sauce and 2 cups chicken stock. Bring mixture to a rolling boil then reduce to simmer. Cover and cook 1–1½ hours. Additional chicken stock may be added as needed to retain volume. Once meat is tender, season sauce with salt, pepper and hot sauce. If sauce is watery, remove meat to a serving platter and reduce sauce over medium-high heat until proper consistency is achieved. When ready to serve, slice brocioloni into 6 portions and top with tomato sauce. NOTE: You may also wish to use a store-bought sauce such as La Familgia DelGrosso™ Uncle Fred’s Fireworks Sauce or Aunt Cindy’s Roasted Garlic Gala sauce.