Vegas gun range billboard changed to 'Shoot a School Kid' - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Vegas gun range billboard changed to 'Shoot a School Kid'

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP). This Thursday, March 1, 2018 shows a vandalized billboard near Interstate 15 in Las Vegas. The advertisement inviting tourists to fire an assault-style rifle, which originally said "Shoot a .50 calib... (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP). This Thursday, March 1, 2018 shows a vandalized billboard near Interstate 15 in Las Vegas. The advertisement inviting tourists to fire an assault-style rifle, which originally said "Shoot a .50 calib...
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP). Las Vegas police investigate the vandalism of a billboard near Interstate 15 in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 1, 2018. The advertisement inviting tourists to fire an assault-style rifle, which originall... (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP). Las Vegas police investigate the vandalism of a billboard near Interstate 15 in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 1, 2018. The advertisement inviting tourists to fire an assault-style rifle, which originall...
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP). Las Vegas police investigate the vandalism of a billboard near Interstate 15 in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 1, 2018. The advertisement inviting tourists to fire an assault-style rifle, which originall... (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP). Las Vegas police investigate the vandalism of a billboard near Interstate 15 in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 1, 2018. The advertisement inviting tourists to fire an assault-style rifle, which originall...

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A freeway-side billboard for a Las Vegas gun range was vandalized late Wednesday or before dawn Thursday to change an advertisement inviting tourists to fire an assault-style rifle to say, "Shoot A School Kid Only $29."

The message, which had said "Shoot a .50 caliber only $29," was taken down within hours and police were investigating. Officer Larry Hadfield said authorities were called a little before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

A local guerrilla art collective called INDECLINE took credit for the act with a statement to KTNV-TV in Las Vegas calling for reforming gun laws "that are currently placing value on assault weapons over that of human life."

An email to INDECLINE by The Associated Press was not immediately answered.

A worker at Battlefield Las Vegas, the gun range that invites tourists to shoot a .50-caliber semi-automatic rifle, referred questions to managers who did not immediately respond to telephone and email messages.

The billboard near Interstate 15 is about 3.5 miles (5.6 kilometers) from the Mandalay Bay resort, where a gunman firing assault-style rifles from 32nd-floor windows killed 58 people and injured more than 800 late Oct. 1 in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Bizarre behavior by Georgia teacher preceded gun scare

    Bizarre behavior by Georgia teacher preceded gun scare

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 11:28 PM EST2018-03-01 04:28:04 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:29 PM EST2018-03-01 22:29:54 GMT
    (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP). People hug one another outside of the Dalton Convention Center on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in Dalton, Ga. Students from Dalton High School were evacuated to the Dalton Convention Center after social...(C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP). People hug one another outside of the Dalton Convention Center on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in Dalton, Ga. Students from Dalton High School were evacuated to the Dalton Convention Center after social...

    When a gunshot was fired from a classroom in the north Georgia mountains and police identified the gunman as a teacher, it immediately pierced the national debate over whether educators should be armed.

    More >>

    When a gunshot was fired from a classroom in the north Georgia mountains and police identified the gunman as a teacher, it immediately pierced the national debate over whether educators should be armed.

    More >>

  • Arkansas high court lifts stays for 2 death row inmates

    Arkansas high court lifts stays for 2 death row inmates

    Thursday, March 1 2018 11:38 AM EST2018-03-01 16:38:23 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:28 PM EST2018-03-01 22:28:58 GMT
    The Arkansas Supreme Court says two condemned killers who came within hours of being put to death last spring weren't entitled to special assistance from mental health professionals, and dissolved their stays of...More >>
    The Arkansas Supreme Court says two condemned killers who came within hours of being put to death last spring weren't entitled to special assistance from mental health professionals, and dissolved their stays of execution.More >>

  • NASA launches advanced weather satellite for western US

    NASA launches advanced weather satellite for western US

    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:10 PM EST2018-03-01 22:10:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:28 PM EST2018-03-01 22:28:27 GMT
    (United Launch Alliance/NASA via AP). This undated photo provided by the United Launch Alliance via NASA shows a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NOAA's GOES-S satellite waits for liftoff on Thursday, March 1, 2018, from Space Launch Comp...(United Launch Alliance/NASA via AP). This undated photo provided by the United Launch Alliance via NASA shows a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NOAA's GOES-S satellite waits for liftoff on Thursday, March 1, 2018, from Space Launch Comp...
    NASA has launched another of the world's most advanced weather satellites, this time to watch over the Pacific and western US.More >>
    NASA has launched another of the world's most advanced weather satellites, this time to watch over the Pacific and western US.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly