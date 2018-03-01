Ponchatoula man arrested for cyber stalking after posting intimate details of divorce on social media

I-10 East is closed to traffic at Mile Marker 3, which is before the Toomey/Starks, due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer. The traffic congestion has reached 5 miles in length so for those who are taking that morning route, you'll need to use an alternate route. KPLC is following this traffic and will keep you updated. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
I-10 East is closed to traffic at Mile Marker 3, which is before the Toomey/Starks, due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer. The traffic congestion has reached 5 miles in length so for those who are taking that morning route, you'll need to use an alternate route. KPLC is following this traffic and will keep you updated. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Officials says Tiffany Smith turned herself in to police.More >>
Officials says Tiffany Smith turned herself in to police.More >>
Retired military leaders are going to release a new report that shows 75 percent of the state's young adults are unable to join the military because they are too uneducated, too overweight and have a record of crime or drug abuse.More >>
Retired military leaders are going to release a new report that shows 75 percent of the state's young adults are unable to join the military because they are too uneducated, too overweight and have a record of crime or drug abuse.More >>
After House lawmakers squashed the first major tax bill Wednesday night, the future of the special session remains in question. Some lawmakers are even suggesting they may just call it quits and go home.More >>
After House lawmakers squashed the first major tax bill Wednesday night, the future of the special session remains in question. Some lawmakers are even suggesting they may just call it quits and go home.More >>
Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish have arrested a 74-year-old for cyberstalking after allegedly sharing intimate details about his divorce online.More >>
Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish have arrested a 74-year-old for cyberstalking after allegedly sharing intimate details about his divorce online.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
With the help of firefighters, a business made sure a widow received a final gift from her husband who was killed in a car wreck.More >>
With the help of firefighters, a business made sure a widow received a final gift from her husband who was killed in a car wreck.More >>
Not much is known about these sixgill sharks - including how many there are - because they live in deep waters and aren't often encountered by humans.More >>
Not much is known about these sixgill sharks - including how many there are - because they live in deep waters and aren't often encountered by humans.More >>
The New Roads Police Department recently hired a rookie officer who was once arrested on a charge of forcible rape, which was later reduced to a misdemeanor, according to documents uncovered by the 9News Investigators.More >>
The New Roads Police Department recently hired a rookie officer who was once arrested on a charge of forcible rape, which was later reduced to a misdemeanor, according to documents uncovered by the 9News Investigators.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.More >>
The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
A video of a brawl outside an apartment complex in Gulfport is making the rounds on social media and garnering the interest of police. It happened at Emerald Pines Apartments - a complex police say they frequently get called to.More >>
A video of a brawl outside an apartment complex in Gulfport is making the rounds on social media and garnering the interest of police. It happened at Emerald Pines Apartments - a complex police say they frequently get called to.More >>