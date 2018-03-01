Ponchatoula man arrested for cyber stalking after posting intimate details of divorce on social media

Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish have arrested a 74-year-old for cyber stalking after he allegedly shared intimate and threatening details about his divorce online.

According to the sheriff’s office, Alava Vance III, of Ponchatoula, posted “repeatedly” about his ongoing divorce on social media over the past several months, “in very descriptive language.”

Investigators began investigating the case on Jan. 4. They say the victim became terrified and had to go into hiding due to the social media posts.

Warrants were obtained on Feb. 26 to arrest Vance on seven counts of cyber stalking. Vance was taken into custody at the Twenty-First District Court while he was in court for a previous arrest. Authorities say the previous arrest was for violating a court order.

