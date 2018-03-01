Harley-Davison invests in electric vehicle company - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Harley-Davison invests in electric vehicle company

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Harley-Davidson says it will collaborate with Alta Motors on the motorcycle maker's plans for an electric bike.

The Milwaukee company said Thursday that it has made an equity investment in Alta Motors, an innovator in lightweight electric vehicles. Harley-Davidson wasn't specific on the investment.

The company has previously said it's committed to aggressively investing in electric vehicle technology and has announced the planned release of its first electric motorcycle in 2019. Alta Motors' manufacturing operation is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

