Woman accused of stealing $40K in cash from employer

UPDATE: Officials says Tiffany Smith turned herself in to police.

ORIGINAL: Baton Rouge police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who is accused of stealing $40,000 in cash from her employer.

Investigators say, Tiffany Denice Smith, 28, allegedly stole the money from the vault of the money carrier service she worked for on Nov. 27, 2017. The money was discovered missing after Smith was seen on surveillance video violating company policy by entering the vault alone.

Smith reportedly called in sick over the next few days before texting company management that she was resigning. She is currently wanted on the charge of felony theft. Smith is described as a black female, 5’ 06” tall and weighing 240 lbs.

