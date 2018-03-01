From the First Alert Weather Team

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

The first day of March started off with temperatures still "too warm" for this time of year, (in the lower 70°s), along with a few areas of spotty light rain in West Feliciana parish as well as Wilkinson and Amite counties in MS.

Today's forecast is calling for coverage to increase on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar by late morning and early afternoon. Expect a high temperature only a few degrees warmer than this morning's low of 71° - in the mid/upper 70°s. Looking for a 40% - 50% coverage of rain (perhaps an isolated storm) and gusty winds shifting from the SW to the NW with the passage of the cold front.

Overnight will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a low in the lower 50°s.

Friday, we'll welcome the sunshine. Expect NE winds and mild temperatures with a high of 71°.

Saturday is looking great, with mostly sunny skies through the day; and, the updated Sunday forecast is much drier, with partly cloudy skies and only spotty showers/isolated showers for the afternoon.

