Kevin Costner poses for picture while shooting in Ascension Parish

Hollywood South is back in full swing with pictures of celebrity sightings happening almost daily.

The latest photo op features Kevin Costner, who stopped to snap a pic with Ascension Head Start Directors Martha Babin. The picture was posted to the Ascension Parish School's Facebook page.

Costner is currently in Louisiana filming “Highwaymen.”

“The story of legendary lawmen Frank Hamer and Manny Gault, veteran Texas Rangers who led the hunt for notorious Depression-era outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow. Though they’d hung up their badges by the time of the duo’s crime spree, the men were coaxed back by bank owners and commissioned as special investigators to assemble a posse. The movie stars Woody Harrelson and Kevin Costner,” states a description of the production on a casting call notice.

The production has been shooting in the Donaldsonville area for several weeks.

This isn’t the first time the names Bonny and Clyde have been taken over the small Louisiana town. In 2013 the city was used for the Lifetime Movie Network’s mini-series.

