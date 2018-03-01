Powell says gradual rate hikes means wages can move higher - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Powell says gradual rate hikes means wages can move higher

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies as he gives the semiannual monetary policy report to the Senate Banking Committee, Thursday, March 1, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies as he gives the semiannual monetary policy report to the Senate Banking Committee, Thursday, March 1, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies as he gives the semiannual monetary policy report to the Senate Banking Committee, Thursday, March 1, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies as he gives the semiannual monetary policy report to the Senate Banking Committee, Thursday, March 1, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes his seat before making the semiannual monetary policy report to the Senate Banking Committee, Thursday, March 1, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes his seat before making the semiannual monetary policy report to the Senate Banking Committee, Thursday, March 1, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies as he gives the semiannual monetary policy report to the Senate Banking Committee, Thursday, March 1, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies as he gives the semiannual monetary policy report to the Senate Banking Committee, Thursday, March 1, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony to the Senate Banking Committee (all times local):

___

11:50 a.m.

Powell says that the gradual path the central bank is pursuing in raising interest rates will allow wage growth to continue to accelerate after years of lagging behind.

Powell says that the Fed does need to keep in mind the dangers of moving rates up too slowly and allowing inflation to move up to unwelcome levels. But he says he is not seeing any threats of dangerous inflation increases at the moment.

Powell says the goal of the Fed is to prolong the current economic recovery by moving its key interest rate up at a gradual pace. The Fed raised rates three times last year but the level of its benchmark rate remains at a still low 1.25 percent to 1.5 percent.

___

10:50 a.m.

Powell says that he believes there is still slack in the labor market that will allow the Federal Reserve to move gradually to raise interest rates even though the overall unemployment rate is at a 17-year low of 4.1 percent.

Powell pointed to the fact that participation in the labor force for men at the prime working age is still a full percentage point below where it was before the Great Recession began. He says the modest increases in wages also showed that there is still slack in the job market.

Powell says that he believed the labor market can strengthen further without causing an acceleration in inflation.

Powell's comments came during his second day of congressional testimony in delivering the Fed's semi-annual monetary report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Woman testifies about horror of finding kids slain by nanny

    Woman testifies about horror of finding kids slain by nanny

    Thursday, March 1 2018 12:18 AM EST2018-03-01 05:18:01 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:18 PM EST2018-03-01 21:18:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2012, file photo, photographs of 6-year-old Lucia Krim and her 2-year-old brother, Leo, are displayed alongside balloons and stuffed animals at a memorial outside the apartment building where they...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2012, file photo, photographs of 6-year-old Lucia Krim and her 2-year-old brother, Leo, are displayed alongside balloons and stuffed animals at a memorial outside the apartment building where they...

    At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.

    More >>

    At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.

    More >>

  • Kroger joins other big retailers, tightens gun restrictions

    Kroger joins other big retailers, tightens gun restrictions

    Thursday, March 1 2018 3:08 AM EST2018-03-01 08:08:13 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:08 PM EST2018-03-01 21:08:58 GMT
    (Photo by Scott Dalton/Invision for DICK'S Sporting Goods/AP Images). In this Oct. 18, 2016, photo, Chairman and CEO of DICK'S Sporting Goods Edward W. Stack poses for a photo as he visits a new store at the Baybrook Mall in the Houston. Stack is issui...(Photo by Scott Dalton/Invision for DICK'S Sporting Goods/AP Images). In this Oct. 18, 2016, photo, Chairman and CEO of DICK'S Sporting Goods Edward W. Stack poses for a photo as he visits a new store at the Baybrook Mall in the Houston. Stack is issui...

    The announcements from Dick's and Walmart drew hundreds of thousands of responses for and against the moves on the companies' social media accounts.

    More >>

    The announcements from Dick's and Walmart drew hundreds of thousands of responses for and against the moves on the companies' social media accounts.

    More >>

  • Casino mogul Steve Wynn accused again of sexual misconduct

    Casino mogul Steve Wynn accused again of sexual misconduct

    Thursday, March 1 2018 11:38 AM EST2018-03-01 16:38:27 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:08 PM EST2018-03-01 21:08:47 GMT
    A massage therapist is accusing casino mogul Steve Wynn of using his power to coerce her into sexual acts, the latest woman to allege sexual misconduct against the billionaire.More >>
    A massage therapist is accusing casino mogul Steve Wynn of using his power to coerce her into sexual acts, the latest woman to allege sexual misconduct against the billionaire.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly