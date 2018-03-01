Hand It On: Perry's Posse

Baton Rouge police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who is accused of stealing $40,000 in cash from her employer.More >>
Baton Rouge police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who is accused of stealing $40,000 in cash from her employer.More >>
Retired military leaders are going to release a new report that shows 75 percent of the state's young adults are unable to join the military because they are too uneducated, too overweight and have a record of crime or drug abuse.More >>
Retired military leaders are going to release a new report that shows 75 percent of the state's young adults are unable to join the military because they are too uneducated, too overweight and have a record of crime or drug abuse.More >>
The latest photo op features Kevin Costner, who stopped to snap a pic with Ascension Head Start Directors Martha Babin.More >>
The latest photo op features Kevin Costner, who stopped to snap a pic with Ascension Head Start Directors Martha Babin.More >>
Tanya Roccaforte with Perry’s Posse said the group cannot save the world, but they can make a difference. And making a difference they are.More >>
Tanya Roccaforte with Perry’s Posse said the group cannot save the world, but they can make a difference. And making a difference they are.More >>
A new poll released Thursday shows Governor John Bel Edwards has a majority favorable approval rating. Just 31 percent feel he's doing poorly for the state.More >>
A new poll released Thursday shows Governor John Bel Edwards has a majority favorable approval rating. Just 31 percent feel he's doing poorly for the state.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
With the help of firefighters, a business made sure a widow received a final gift from her husband who was killed in a car wreck.More >>
With the help of firefighters, a business made sure a widow received a final gift from her husband who was killed in a car wreck.More >>
The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.More >>
The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
The New Roads Police Department recently hired a rookie officer who was once arrested on a charge of forcible rape, which was later reduced to a misdemeanor, according to documents uncovered by the 9News Investigators.More >>
The New Roads Police Department recently hired a rookie officer who was once arrested on a charge of forcible rape, which was later reduced to a misdemeanor, according to documents uncovered by the 9News Investigators.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
The Rankin County Sheriff's department has a man in custody in connection with a triple shooting at a home on Ebenezer Road in Rankin County. The suspect is identified as 23-year-old Fareno Dacquian Harris who is a neighbor of the victims.More >>
The Rankin County Sheriff's department has a man in custody in connection with a triple shooting at a home on Ebenezer Road in Rankin County. The suspect is identified as 23-year-old Fareno Dacquian Harris who is a neighbor of the victims.More >>