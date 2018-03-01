Equifax finds additional 2.4 million impacted by 2017 breach - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Equifax finds additional 2.4 million impacted by 2017 breach

By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Equifax said Thursday that an additional 2.4 million Americans were impacted by last year's data breach, however these newly disclosed consumers had significantly less personal information stolen.

The company says the additional consumers only had their names and a partial driver's license number stolen by the attackers, unlike the original 145.5 million Americans who had their Social Security numbers impacted. Attackers were unable to get the state where the license was issued, the date of issuance or its expiration date.

In total, roughly 147.9 million Americans have been impacted by Equifax's data breach. It remains the largest data breach of personal information in history.

The company says they were able to find the additional 2.4 million Americans by cross referencing names with partial driver's license numbers using both internal and external data sources. These Americans were not found in the original breach because Equifax had focused its investigation on those with Social Security numbers impacted. Individuals with stolen Social Security numbers are generally more at risk for identity theft because of how prolific Social Security numbers are used in identity verification.

Equifax Inc. says it will reach out to all newly impacted consumers and will provide the same credit monitoring and identity theft protection services they have been offering to the original victims.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Woman testifies about horror of finding kids slain by nanny

    Woman testifies about horror of finding kids slain by nanny

    Thursday, March 1 2018 12:18 AM EST2018-03-01 05:18:01 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:19 PM EST2018-03-01 21:19:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2012, file photo, photographs of 6-year-old Lucia Krim and her 2-year-old brother, Leo, are displayed alongside balloons and stuffed animals at a memorial outside the apartment building where they...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2012, file photo, photographs of 6-year-old Lucia Krim and her 2-year-old brother, Leo, are displayed alongside balloons and stuffed animals at a memorial outside the apartment building where they...

    At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.

    More >>

    At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.

    More >>

  • Kroger joins other big retailers, tightens gun restrictions

    Kroger joins other big retailers, tightens gun restrictions

    Thursday, March 1 2018 3:08 AM EST2018-03-01 08:08:13 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:08 PM EST2018-03-01 21:08:58 GMT
    (Photo by Scott Dalton/Invision for DICK'S Sporting Goods/AP Images). In this Oct. 18, 2016, photo, Chairman and CEO of DICK'S Sporting Goods Edward W. Stack poses for a photo as he visits a new store at the Baybrook Mall in the Houston. Stack is issui...(Photo by Scott Dalton/Invision for DICK'S Sporting Goods/AP Images). In this Oct. 18, 2016, photo, Chairman and CEO of DICK'S Sporting Goods Edward W. Stack poses for a photo as he visits a new store at the Baybrook Mall in the Houston. Stack is issui...

    The announcements from Dick's and Walmart drew hundreds of thousands of responses for and against the moves on the companies' social media accounts.

    More >>

    The announcements from Dick's and Walmart drew hundreds of thousands of responses for and against the moves on the companies' social media accounts.

    More >>

  • Casino mogul Steve Wynn accused again of sexual misconduct

    Casino mogul Steve Wynn accused again of sexual misconduct

    Thursday, March 1 2018 11:38 AM EST2018-03-01 16:38:27 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:08 PM EST2018-03-01 21:08:47 GMT
    A massage therapist is accusing casino mogul Steve Wynn of using his power to coerce her into sexual acts, the latest woman to allege sexual misconduct against the billionaire.More >>
    A massage therapist is accusing casino mogul Steve Wynn of using his power to coerce her into sexual acts, the latest woman to allege sexual misconduct against the billionaire.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly