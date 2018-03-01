New York airports set passenger record for 6th straight year - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

New York airports set passenger record for 6th straight year

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - New York-area airports have set a record for passenger traffic for a sixth straight year.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark Liberty and Stewart airports, says more than 132 million passengers used those facilities in 2017.

That's a 2.2 percent increase over the previous record in 2016.

JFK set a record with more than 59 million passengers, and Newark Liberty set a record with more than 43 million passengers.

Stewart saw a more than 60 percent increase in passenger volume with the expansion of Allegiant Air's service and the launch of Norwegian Air service to five European destinations.

The Port Authority is investing more than $11 billion in aviation improvements over the next 10 years.

This version corrects that airports set records for the sixth straight year, not the fifth.

