Donald Trump Jr reports for jury duty but isn't picked

NEW YORK (AP) - Donald Trump Jr. reported for jury duty in Manhattan - but didn't get picked for a case.

The Daily News says Trump was among the prospective jurors for an attempted robbery case on Wednesday.

Secret Service agents and court officers escorted Trump - looking preppy-casual in tan corduroy pants and a grey sweater. He bantered with other prospective jurors and had lunch at a neighborhood restaurant.

State Supreme Court Justice Michael Obus - asking Trump for biographical information - quipped: "Dare I ask what kind of work you're doing these days?"

The Republican president's eldest son laughed and replied: "You can probably read about it - mostly real estate."

He and his brother Eric have been running the Trump Organization, the family's real estate business, during their father's presidency.

