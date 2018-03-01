Police: Boy, 1, dies after being left in hot car near Miami - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police: Boy, 1, dies after being left in hot car near Miami

MIAMI (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old boy died after being found inside a car parked at a shopping plaza where witnesses said his mother works at a beauty salon.

Miami-Dade police tell news outlets that the child was taken to a hospital on Wednesday afternoon, where he later died.

Officials said several calls came in shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday about a child left unattended in a car at the plaza. Witnesses told local television stations that the mother works at the salon there.

Police have not said how long the little boy was left in the car. The temperatures were in the lower 80s (26 Celsius) in the Miami area on Wednesday afternoon.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

