Friends of the LSU Libraries annual Book Bazaar

Information provided by LSU media relations

BATON ROUGE, LA -- Friends of the LSU Libraries will hold its 2018 Book Bazaar on March 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and March 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the 4-H Mini Barn & Nelson Auditorium at LSU. Volunteers at the Book Barn prepare for this three-day event all year, receiving donations, and sorting and pricing books.

The Book Bazaar attracts book collectors and book lovers of all ages with its 70,000 books of all kinds including novels, children’s books, cookbooks, art books and more with prices as low as 25 cents. The bazaar also includes a treasure table with rare and valuable books.

Proceeds from the bazaar go into an endowment that has provided more than $1 million in support of library acquisitions and services over the years. The endowment is currently valued at $2.2 million.

