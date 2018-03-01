Riccardo Tisci to replace Christopher Bailey at Burberry - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Riccardo Tisci to replace Christopher Bailey at Burberry

(AP Photo/Francois Mori, file). FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 file photo, Italian designer Riccardo Tisci acknowledges applause at the end of Givenchy Men's Fall Winter 2017-2018 fashion collection presented in Paris. Burberry has on named Ricca... (AP Photo/Francois Mori, file). FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 file photo, Italian designer Riccardo Tisci acknowledges applause at the end of Givenchy Men's Fall Winter 2017-2018 fashion collection presented in Paris. Burberry has on named Ricca...

LONDON (AP) - Burberry has named Riccardo Tisci as its chief creative officer, replacing Christopher Bailey.

The British fashion house announced Thursday that the Italian designer, who has spent more than a decade as creative chief at Givenchy, will take up the post March 12.

He will present his first Burberry collection in September.

Tisci, who has also designed stage outfits for Madonna, Beyonce and Rihanna, said he had "enormous respect for Burberry's British heritage and global appeal and I am excited about the potential of this exceptional brand."

Bailey announced his departure last year, ending a 17-year stint in which he helped transform the longstanding brand, famous for its rainwear and signature check, into a global luxury icon.

Burberry shares rose 5 percent on the London Stock Exchange after the announcement.

