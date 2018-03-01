Eurozone unemployment edges down to lowest in over 9 years

By PAN PYLAS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) - Unemployment across the 19-country eurozone has fallen to its lowest level in a little more than nine years on the back of strong economic growth, official figures showed Thursday.
Eurostat, the EU's statistics agency, said the unemployment rate in January was 8.6 percent, unchanged from the previous month's rate, which was revised down from the previous estimate of 8.7 percent.
The rate now is the lowest since December 2008, when unemployment was mushrooming in the wake of the global financial crisis and ensuing recession.
Though unemployment across the eurozone has been edging down for a few years from a peak of over 12 percent, it's still around double the rate in the United States. The hope is it will fall further this year as growth remains elevated.
In 2017, the eurozone economy expanded by 2.5 percent, its best performance for a decade. Most forecasters are predicting something similar for this year as the region benefits from a number of factors, such as the pick-up in global trade, waning fears about the future of the euro currency and less stringent budget policies.
The decline in unemployment - it fell by 10,000 in the eurozone during January - has been broad-based, as has the economic recovery. Still, the region is marked by big divergences: whereas Germany's unemployment rate, according to Eurostat, stands at only 3.6 percent, Greece's remains high at 20.9 percent despite the country's rosier economic outlook as the end of its bailout era looms.
Though economic growth and unemployment are heading in the right direction, the European Central Bank is likely to tread carefully in the months ahead as it mulls how to bring an end to its crisis-era measures because inflation remains stubbornly low. In the year to February, the headline measure of consumer price inflation stood at 1.2 percent, way below the bank's goal of just below 2 percent.
ECB President Mario Draghi has voiced the hope that the sustained fall in unemployment will soon help to get inflation back towards target. Low unemployment gives wage negotiators a chance to press for higher pay deals as many have done so far this year, including IG Metall, Germany's biggest industrial union.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayMore >>
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayMore >>
Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high schoolMore >>
Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high schoolMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracyMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracyMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.More >>
Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.More >>
Sixteen inmates indicted on mob action charges after Chicago jail fight caught on surveillance videoMore >>
Sixteen inmates indicted on mob action charges after Chicago jail fight caught on surveillance videoMore >>
Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high schoolMore >>
Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high schoolMore >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsMore >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsMore >>
President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high schoolMore >>
President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high schoolMore >>