Newly released poll shows Gov. Edwards with a 55% favorable rating

Governor John Bel Edwards is in good standings, as far as Louisiana voters are concerned.

A poll released by Mason Dixon on Thursday morning shows 55 percent of the state felt the Democrat is doing a good job. Just 31 percent disapprove.

Edwards had the strongest show of support in the southern part of the state. He also rated high among African Americans, with an astounding 79 percent approval rating.

"I think the Governor needs to have some semblance of success," said political analyst Jim Engster, "and the question is whether a Republican-dominated legislature wants to give him that impression."

The next election for John Bel Edwards is still a year-and-a-half away, but already he seems to be edging out his most likely competitors, including Republican Senator John Kennedy.

If Kennedy runs, Engster said it will be "quite a horse race" between the two.

The poll also looked at the possibility of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise running, but Edwards still had him by a margin of three percent.

The biggest lead the governor had was against Ralph Abraham from north Louisiana, where Edwards sees less support. Despite that, the poll shows him taking 51 percent of the vote.

