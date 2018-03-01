Newly released poll shows Gov. Edwards with a 55% favorable rating

A new poll released Thursday shows Governor John Bel Edwards has a majority favorable approval rating. Just 31 percent feel he's doing poorly for the state.More >>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Monday for Bossier, Caddo, Natchitoches and seven other parishes.
Friends of the LSU Libraries will hold its 2018 Book Bazaar on March 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and March 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the 4-H Mini Barn & Nelson Auditorium at LSU.
A Baton Rouge sailor serving overseas participated in a Navy community relations project in the port city of Pattaya, Thailand last week.
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender's right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald's showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.
The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.
Actor Will Smith, who is filming Gemini Man in the Savannah area, says he thinks Georgia is "gorgeous," but there's one (literally) small problem.
The Rankin County Sheriff's department has a man in custody in connection with a triple shooting at a home on Ebenezer Road in Rankin County. The suspect is identified as 23-year-old Fareno Dacquian Harris who is a neighbor of the victims.
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.
