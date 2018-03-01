Jury selection to begin in trial of Pulse shooter's widow

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the trial of the widow of the gunman who police say killed dozens at a Florida nightclub.
Noor Salman's trial will be held in federal court in Orlando. Selection begins Thursday.
The case hinges on whether Salman knowingly helped Omar Mateen plan the 2016 attack at Pulse nightclub that killed 49 people. Mateen called 911 from the club to pledge his allegiance to the Islamic State. He died in a shootout with police.
Salman faces charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice.
Prosecutors say Salman knew of her husband's plans. She denies the claim.
Though he's not on trial, the government has to prove Mateen killed in support of the Islamic State.
