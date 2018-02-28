SPECIAL SESSION 2018: House fails to pass sales tax bill; special session's future in question

There were some huge developments at the Louisiana State Capitol, as the special session ran late into the night Wednesday and officially went off the rails.

Some lawmakers have even suggested they may just call it quits Thursday.

The House failed to pass a bill that would have helped fill in the state's projected $1 billion shortfall. The bill would have preserved a portion of the expiring penny of sales tax.

On the House floor, lawmakers vented their frustration, saying the fiscal cliff should have been addressed years ago during one of the past special sessions.

Some directly called out members of their own party.

"Instead of focusing on the real problems that affect the people of our state, we decide to play political games," said Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Baton Rouge. "What's going to advance our own political agenda? We don't want a Democrat governor to get re-elected and we don't want to give him a political win by doing tax reform?"

"Are we doing something on purpose to make the governor fail?" asked Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria. "I can talk about that all day long. That's the kind of stuff I step in when I'm dealing with my cows in the pasture."

In a statement, the Office of Gov. John Bel Edwards said he is in disbelief, describing what happened as "chaotic."

House lawmakers are scheduled to return to the Capitol at 3 p.m. Thursday.

At that point, they could vote to end the session, leaving the fiscal cliff unaddressed.

