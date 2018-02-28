Mother of Trayvon Martin addresses SU students

"The button I wear on my jacket is not for me to remember, it's for you to remember." -Sybrina Fulton (Source: WAFB)

Students at Southern University heard powerful testimony Wednesday night, as the mother of Trayvon Martin spoke about gun violence and what it's like being black in America.

Sybrina Fulton said the recent shooting in Parkland, Florida brought back painful memories of burying her own son six years ago.

She said America is a country in crisis, but the power lies in the hands of the next generation. She told students to stay focused and not give up hope.

"What they see in front of them right now is very discouraging, so I want them to be encouraged, I want them to stay focused on their education, I want them to unite with families, unite with their community, and just move forward with their education," Fulton said.

She also told the crowd that the button of Trayvon she wears on her jacket is not for her to remember, but for everyone else to remember.

The event was sponsored by Inspire NOLA Charter Schools.

It was the final event of Southern's Black History Month Program.

